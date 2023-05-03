Recipe: Lucy’s White Chicken Chili

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

½ large onion, chopped small

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

7 oz can green chilies

15 oz can green enchilada sauce

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups cooked shredded chicken

1 cup frozen corn

4 oz cream cheese, softened

2 cans white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

STEPS:

Heat olive oil in a soup pot over medium high heat. Add onion, onion powder, smoked paprika, cumin, chipotle chili powder, black pepper, and kosher salt. Cook for 8-10 minutes until onions soften. Add chopped garlic, and cook for 1 minute.

Add green chilies, green enchilada sauce, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer.

Drain and rinse kidney beans. Place 1 cup of beans in a food processor with 1 cup of liquid from the soup pot. Purée until smooth. Add the puréed beans and the remaining beans to the soup pot. Stir and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add corn and cream cheese. Stir until melted. Stir in cooked chicken. Serve hot.

Optional garnishes: fresh lime juice, cilantro, sour cream, shredded cheese and tortilla chips.

