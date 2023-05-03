Advertise With Us
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help locating a missing teen

Daniel Ray Langley Jr.
Daniel Ray Langley Jr.(MCSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old from Grand Bay.

MCSO said Daniel Ray Langley Jr., 13, was last seen leaving the Grand View Drive area in Grand Bay on May 1 wearing a blue shirt, red and gray shorts and black slides.

Authorities said they do not know where Langley was going but if anyone has any information or sees him, contact the sheriff’s office at 251-574-8633.

