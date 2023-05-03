MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness month and USA Health’s Kimberly Donnellan, M.D., discusses how you can protect your skin and when you should get checked. She says there’s a few things you can do to avoid skin cancer:

Avoid the sun during midday

Use sunscreen every day

Wear protective clothing

Avoid tanning beds

She also gives a few recommendations for sunscreens.

“I particularly like mineral sunscreens, and something that is broad-spectrum,” said Donnellan. “By broad-spectrum I mean it covers the UVA and the UVB and SPF 30 or higher.

Donnellan says you should always watch for any changes in your skin.

“If any kind of spot that you noticed changes in texture, or feel, or color, if it grows, certainly if it bleeds or itches, that’s something that you want to have checked out,” Donnellan said.

If you would like to get checked, USA Health is having a free skin cancer screening on May 19 from 2 – 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

