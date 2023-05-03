MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “The Addams Family” May 5 and 6 at 7 pm and May 6 and 7 at 2 pm at Davidson High School. This musical combines everything you loved about the TV and movie characters with a fresh storyline about Wednesday getting married. All of your favorite characters are here (with a guest appearance by Thing). There are more than 100 kids from across Mobile & Baldwin Counties participating. You might even recognize some of the famous ancestors as featured dancers.

Ticket link is https://our.show/addams

Cost of tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors, $9 students, $7 kids 12 & under

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

