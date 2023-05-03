Suspect shoots 3 victims while trying to break up a fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are searching for a suspect who struck three victims with gunfire while trying to break up a fight between two female subjects.

On Tuesday, May 2, police said they responded to University Hospital at 6:54 p.m. after receiving a report of two female victims with gunshot wounds arriving at the hospital.

Officers said they discovered a third victim had arrived by personal vehicle with a grazed wound and that all three victims were struck by gunfire during the same incident.

MPD said they discovered that two female subjects were involved in a physical altercation and a known male subject fired his weapon to breakup the fight which accidentally struck the three victims who were not involved.

All the victims were treated for non-life-threatening wounds and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

