Accused Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter to be tried as adult

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chickasaw man accused of a mass shooting will be tried as an adult, a judge ruled Thursday.

Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 21, had asked to be treated as a “youthful offender,” which would have removed the case from public view and capped his punishment at three years in prison. But Judge Charles Graddick denied that based on the “totality of the circumstances,” which included an unrelated pending charge.

Belfon, who was 19 at the time of the stadium shooting in October 2021, pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of receiving stolen property. Graddick set the case for a disposition hearing in June. Graddick also was to consider a youthful offender request by co-defendant Jai Montrell Scott Jr., but the judge granted a request by his lawyer to postpone the hearing.

Belfon’s lawyer, Yancey Burnett, said the judge’s ruling was not a surprise.

“You kind of know how these things go,” he said outside the courtroom. “Most of the times, if you have any kind of serious accusation, serious felony charge, which we have here, they’re, you know, often denied,”

The shooting occurred during a .football game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, Belfon fired four times, wounding five people. The defense has maintained that Belfon was defending himself against a mob of people, some of whom were running toward him and his friends.

Burnett reiterated that during Thursday’s hearing.

“If he didn’t have the gun that they didn’t want him to have, he would have been beaten to death by these people. … If he didn’t have the gun, he would be a dead man,” he said.

Burnett told reporters that the dispute was over “relationships over girls that they knew, and kind of high school kinds of issues.”

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker urged Graddick to deny youthful offender status. He noted that Belfon, after the shooting, immediately went to Troy, where police later found the gun that was used in the shooting. Authorities ultimately arrested Belfon in Florida, and then the defendant forced prosecutors to go through a protracted extradition process to get him back in custody in Mobile.

“The defendant fled, and this was, by definition, a mass shooting. … The state submits this was a violent act that could have caused many deaths,” he said.

Walker also pointed to Belfon’s receiving stolen property charge. He said that involves allegations that in May 2021, the defendant was in possession of a Glock 23 pistol that had been reported stolen. A judge determined that prosecutors had insufficient evidence, but the District Attorney’s Office presented it to a grand jury and got an indictment.

Burnett said his client is innocent of that charge.

“Grand juries are easy to manipulate because there’s no defense lawyer; there’s no, you know, no argument back and forth,” he said. “It’s just the prosecutor.”

Scott’s lawyer, Dennis Knizley, said he believes his client is a “legitimate candidate” for youthful offender status based on the Semmes resident’s age – 19 at the time of the shooting – and his history. He said Scott graduated high school and attended a year of college. Prosecutors, no doubt, will highlight Scott’s arrest after the Ladd shooting on charges that he had a gun in car. A judge revoked his bond in the attempted murder case based on that arrest.

As to the underlying charges, Knziley said Scott was not involved in the shooting.

“The facts of the case is undisputed that Jai Scott had no gun, did not shoot a shoot at all,” he told reporters. “So his circumstances are totally different from the co-defendant.”

Police originally arrested a third person – a teenager whose name was withheld – but the District Attorney’s Office said a grand jury declined to indict him.

