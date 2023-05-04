Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach

The Crimson Tide has opened termination proceedings against Brad Bohannon
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties and has started the termination process.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Alabama has started termination proceedings against its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon. UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne confirmed Bohannon will be fired “for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees.”

Bryne said Bohannon has been relieved of his duties and Jason Jackson has been named the interim head coach.

The athletics director said in a statement that ”there will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The exact reason for Bohannon’s termination has not been stated, but it comes just days after ESPN first reported on an emergency order by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report that warned of suspicious gambling activity.

Bohannon was named to his first head coaching position in 2017 when Alabama hired him away from Auburn after 20 months assisting with the Tigers’ program. He had 14 years of assistant coaching experience in the SEC prior to that, with nearly 10 years at Kentucky between 2004-2015.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby
Ella Bentley of St. Luke’s tennis is this week’s Greene & Phillips Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week
Seventeen teams from across the country competing this week in Gulf Shores
NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships fields the most teams ever
FILE - Ralph Boston competes in the long jump on Sept. 2, 1960, at the Summer Olympics in Rome,...
Ralph Boston, Olympian and 1st to jump 27 feet, dies at 83