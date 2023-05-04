Advertise With Us
ALEA SBI arrests Mobile man as a suspect in a Bayou La Batre murder

Dung Van Nguyen
Dung Van Nguyen(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation said they have arrested a Mobile man in connection to a Bayou La Batre murder.

Authorities said on April 26, an investigation was launched regarding the murder of Chien Van Vo, 71, that occurred near Tram Avenue in Bayou La Batre.

Officials said the evidence led them to identify Dung Van Nguyen, 55, of Mobile as the suspect and authorities were able to arrest Nguyen on May 2 and charge him.

Nguyen is scheduled to have his bond hearing Thursday, May 4, according to jail records.

