Athletes travel to Gulf Shores for AHSAA Track and Field State Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s best Athletes traveling to Gulf Shores from across the state to compete in the 2023 AHSAA Outdoor Track and Field state championship.

From 1A to 7A, local superstars go head-to-head for the crown. The three-day string of events taking place at Gulf Shores Stadium and Track.

Each team arriving early this morning to find a good spot and set up shop for the next three days. You can find A tent on every corner of the complex. Pat Galle and his UMS-Wright Bulldogs, the Spanish Fort Torros, Mobile Christian, and Fairhope just to name a few programs in attendance.

Foley High school junior Destiny Roper just broke the school record with her 11.78 100-meter dash. She’s hoping to run all the way to the podium and right into that 1st place spot but for Roper, running is about more than just winning.

“Track is like a safe sport for me. It’s where I can take all my emotions out and I have our coaches and my teammates that helped me to get through everything and just be there to support me and I just love the feeling of us being a family and coming together.”

Roper broker the meet record for the 100-meter dash this afternoon, a huge accomplishment for herself and the lions program.

She is not the only one making waves in Gulf Shores today. A couple of St. Paul’s seniors and best friends coming away with the number 1 and 2 spot in the mile this morning. Stone Smith placed 1st and Michael Conwell came in 2nd. Although, Conwell wasn’t confident going in.

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t I wasn’t super confident myself before the race, but once we got into it, I felt pretty good. We’re able to get the job done. And it was a special moment for us as seniors.”

Smith however says he never doubted Conwell for a second.

“He said he wasn’t confident in himself, but I was honestly more confident in him than I was in myself to get it done. He always pulls through so it’s really exciting.” - Stone Smith

Both Conwell and Smith will be running at the next level. Conwell will be heading to NC State and Smith moves on to Ole Miss in the Fall.

The Track and Field State Championship will continue tomorrow and wrap up on Saturday in Gulf Shores.

