Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FOX10 News crew is on the scene of a serious accident this morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road.

It appears a car was struck by a dump truck while pulling onto the highway.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there is an active investigation into the accident.

Neighbors tell FOX10 News they heard the crash, and many of them came out to see what was happening and rushed to help. One man who helped stated there were three children in the car.

Agencies responding included the Mobile Police Department, Fowl River Fire and Rescue, the Fowl River Fire Department, the Theodore Fire Department and ALEA.

The car’s roof had to be cut open so the driver could be pulled out and then put onto a medical helicopter.

