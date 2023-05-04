Advertise With Us
Children among multiple pepole injured in early-morning wreck in Theodore, neighbors say

A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a car was struck by a dump truck.
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a car was struck by a dump truck.(Lauren Chisholm, FOX10 News)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people rushed to the hospital after a dump truck collided with a car Thursday morning.

It happened in Theodore on Bellingrath Road, near Half Mile Road.

“I’m hoping and praying that the driver is okay,” said Theodore resident Leslie Kilpatrick.

Around 8 a.m., an emergency medical helicopter landed in Theodore on Bellingrath Road. Crews immediately hopped out, with a stretcher in hand headed to a red sedan that was crushed by a dump truck.

FOX10 talked to a registered nurse who helped passengers inside the car before emergency crews arrived.

Kilpatrick says there were five people in the car, including three children in the backseat.

“I’ve seen the kids out playing and I’ve seen her. We’ve talked a little bit and like I said our kids kind of played a little bit together as well,” she adds.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, three victims were taken to the hospital. Kilpatrick says one of those victims was the female driver, who was flown by Life Flight. Kilpatrick says one of the children was in bad shape.

“He was actually stuck between the passenger and the driver side in the middle in between the two seats. So I ended up helping get him out and from what I understand he was not doing very well when he left,” said Kilpatrick.

The condition of all the victims and the cause of the accident are unknown at this time. However, we will keep you all updated as soon as we receive more information.

