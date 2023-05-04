Clean Water Alabama donating water preservation books to local schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clean Water Alabama (CWA), a Baldwin County-based, all-volunteer, non-profit water preservation group, recently donated 10,000 coloring and activity books to Baldwin County Public Schools to help teach elementary students the importance of being good stewards of Alabama waterways. A year-long collaborative effort that began with the creation of the materials by CWA member and retired sixth-grade teacher “Coach” Wayne Miller, the schools were also given teacher lesson plans to accompany the books.

The artwork for the books was designed by Grace Roberts, a graphic design student at Coastal Alabama Community College at the time who was awarded a scholarship by CWA for her contribution to the project.

According to Miller, Supervisor of Elementary Curriculum for Baldwin County Public Schools, Becky Turner, was instrumental in gaining approval for the school’s use of the coloring and activity books and invited CWA to present the curriculum to STEM teachers earlier this year.

The donation was made possible by the generosity of CWA sponsors, including Piggly Wiggly Stores, Fairhope Soap Company, Daphne Rotary Club, Fairhope Sunset Rotary, and Streamline Environmental. In addition to Baldwin County Public Schools, the books have been donated to several area private schools, including Bayside Academy.

ABOUT CLEAN WATER ALABAMA

Clean Water Alabama is a non-profit organization whose mission is to engage the citizens of Alabama to take the necessary actions to ensure that our water resources (rivers, streams, lakes, bays, and coast) are protected from those items that make them unsafe to its citizens, and the plant and animal life that live within and around. For more information on Clean Water Alabama, visit CleanWaterAlabama.com.

