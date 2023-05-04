Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Expect scattered storms

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Tonight will mark the last of the cool nights through late next week. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the low 60s.

The increase in moisture will eventually bring in a chance of scattered thunderstorms after lunchtime Friday. Rain chances are at 50%. We will continue to see a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday at 40%.

The rain chances will continue into later in the work week. Most of the thunderstorms will occur in the afternoons and evening.

The temperatures will trend much warmer than average. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the 70 degree range.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Today's outlook: Thursday evening, May 4, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, May 4, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday April 4, 2023
Nice start to Thursday, but muggy air will take over
Midday Weather Update for Thursday April 4, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Thursday April 4, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday May 4, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday May 4, 2023