Expect scattered storms

(WALA) - Tonight will mark the last of the cool nights through late next week. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the low 60s.

The increase in moisture will eventually bring in a chance of scattered thunderstorms after lunchtime Friday. Rain chances are at 50%. We will continue to see a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday at 40%.

The rain chances will continue into later in the work week. Most of the thunderstorms will occur in the afternoons and evening.

The temperatures will trend much warmer than average. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the 70 degree range.

