By Joe Emer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join Visit Mobile, History Museum of Mobile, and many local attractions for Explore Mobile Day on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm in Downtown Mobile at Mardi Gras Park.

Enjoy live music, Frios Gourmet Pops, activities, and free admission to our city’s tourist attractions. Attendees will be able to explore 300 years of Mobile History inside the History Museum of Mobile, experience colonial life inside the walls of the Colonial Fort Condé, gaze upon the period rooms of the Conde-Charlotte House Museum, step back in time as they navigate the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail and more!

Museum Open

•History Museum of Mobile

•Mobile Carnival Museum

•Colonial Fort Condé

•GulfQuest Maritime Museum

•Conde-Charlotte House Museum

•Historic Oakleigh House Museum

•Phoenix Fire Museum

Table in Mardi Gras Park

•USS Alabama

•Exploreum Science Center

•Africatown Freedom Tours

•Richards-DAR House

•Visit Mobile

Micro Tours

•Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail

•Bienville Bites Food Tour

Other Attractions

•Frios Popsicles

•DJ

Ambassadors

•Miss Juneteenth Queens

•Azalea Trail Maids

•Pelican Girls

•USS Crew Mates

