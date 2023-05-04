Advertise With Us
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs

Corey Harrison
Corey Harrison(HCSD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center has been captured.

Corey Harrison was taken into custody Thursday morning by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in Crystal Springs.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs was also arrested in connection with the case. She faces charges of aiding and abetting in Hinds County.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38
Jodie Marie Tebo, 38(HCSD)

Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes all escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on April 23.

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works Ford F-150 was reported stolen shortly afterward.

Tuesday, a security guard discovered 34-year-old Casey Grayson unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dylan Arrington died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County authorities on April 26.

Another escaped inmate, Jerry Raynes, 51, has been extradited and will arrive in the state this week where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

