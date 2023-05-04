Fugitive Files: A Man Finds Out the Hard Way: Two’s Company; Three’s a Crowd

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police don’t think one man had any idea the woman he was going to see last month, already had a guest at her apartment: Treyvonne Armstrong. But when the guy found out, it did not end well for him.

According to investigators, the victim went to the Dauphinwood Apartments to see the woman. But the two started to argue. That’s when MPD says Armstrong made his appearance, and made quite the impression. First, he pushed the victim to the ground, then stole his wallet, keys, and a gun he had in his pocket, before leaving. Police believe Armstrong is still in the area, and he’s wanted for First Degree Robbery. But now, because they believe he still has the gun he stole from the other guy, he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Take a look at the mug shot for Treyvonne Armstrong. He’s 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds.

If you have seen Armstrong, or you know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name.

