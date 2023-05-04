Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fugitive Files: A Man Finds Out the Hard Way: Two’s Company; Three’s a Crowd

First Degree Robbery at Dauphinwood Apartments
By Byron Day
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police don’t think one man had any idea the woman he was going to see last month, already had a guest at her apartment: Treyvonne Armstrong. But when the guy found out, it did not end well for him.

According to investigators, the victim went to the Dauphinwood Apartments to see the woman. But the two started to argue. That’s when MPD says Armstrong made his appearance, and made quite the impression. First, he pushed the victim to the ground, then stole his wallet, keys, and a gun he had in his pocket, before leaving. Police believe Armstrong is still in the area, and he’s wanted for First Degree Robbery. But now, because they believe he still has the gun he stole from the other guy, he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Take a look at the mug shot for Treyvonne Armstrong. He’s 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds.

If you have seen Armstrong, or you know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies

Latest News

Dung Van Nguyen
ALEA SBI arrests Mobile man as a suspect in Bayou La Batre murder
Bond revoked for robbery suspect
Mobile robbery defendant ordered back to jail for bond violation
Mobile ranks 2nd as a summer travel destination
USA Today ranks Mobile among top 10 summer travel destinations in the US
Fairhope man arrested after eluding police multiple times
Fairhope man arrested after eluding police multiple times