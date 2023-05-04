iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

GULF COAST HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL- Thurs 5pm-9pm; Fri/Sat 11am-10pm, OWA Parks & Resort, Foley

Come enjoy performances by musical entertainment, children’s activities and more amid retail, arts & crafts and food booths. Musical headliners follow balloon flights, glows and tethered rides (weather permitting) Friday and Saturday nights. Lineup includes Red Clay Strays Saturday at 7pm!

*Morning flights are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning and take place between 6:00-8:00 am, weather-permitting. Flights take place before the festival is open. CLICK HERE

BLESSING OF THE FLEET- Sat/Sun 10am-4pm, St Margaret’s Catholic Church, Bayou la Batre

Enjoy children’s activities, arts & crafts, Bayou boat tours, and delicious seafood! Sunday, the Land Parade is at 2pm, with the Boat Parade/Blessing of the Fleet immediately following the land parade. CLICK HERE

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE- Fri 6pm-11pm, Mardi Gras Park, downtown Mobile

It’s FNL Latin Night: The Ultimate Fiesta with performances by Grupo Folclorico Mitiotani (Dance); Mariachi Melodias de Mexico; and Rumbero’s De Tampa Bay (Cuban). Bring your own blankets and chairs. CLICK HERE

FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-8pm, various venues in downtown Fairhope

Visit our local merchants in Downtown Fairhope as they open late and highlight the art community. Visit Eastern Shore Art Center for new exhibits, live music and more! CLICK HERE

DOUBLE TUNNEL VISION 5K- Sat 8am, downtown Mobile

Certified 5K course starts near Canal Street between Scott and Bayou Streets and finishes at Oyster City Brewing Co. Participants will run down Government St, through the Bankhead Tunnel, circle around the tunnel entrance, and back through the tunnel to run up Government to finish at Oyster City. Proceeds will benefit the sight programs of the Lions Club of Mobile. CLICK HERE

