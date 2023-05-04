Infirmary Foundation’s Healthy Her event planned May 16

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Barbara Mitchell, primary care and internal medicine physician with Infirmary Health, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about Healthy Her, a women’s wellness event benefiting Infirmary Foundation’s Women’s Health initiatives.

Healthy Her

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Ralph & Kacoo’s on the Causeway

Cost: $10

Click here for more information.

