MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Laos New Year celebrations are getting underway in Irvington. Khannie Sayasane and Vina Khanthavongsa joined Chelsey on FOX10 Midday with more details.

Laos New Year Celebrations:

May 12-14, 2023

Address: 8035 Vina Ave, Irvington, AL 36544

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.