Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man hits store owner, leaves unattended toddler at home

Williamson is facing charges of robbery, resisting an officer, child neglect, and depriving an...
Williamson is facing charges of robbery, resisting an officer, child neglect, and depriving an officer of a protective device.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested for robbery and leaving his child at home unattended, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday morning, a store owner on Beal Parkway told deputies a man came in around 2 a.m. and said he wanted items, even though his credit card declined, and claimed he was FBI.

The owner said the man, later identified as 39-year-old Ryan Williamson, reportedly left the store and returned, went behind the cash register, took cigarettes from a display area, but was again refused service.

Around a half-hour later, the owner told officials Williamson came in again and tried to take a $500 display item. When the owner tried to stop him, Williamson allegedly punched him in the chest, so he chased him out with a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they tried to put Williamson in handcuffs, but he didn’t listen and pulled away. A deputy eventually deployed a taser, but it reportedly had no effect, and Williamson grabbed the device.

OCSO were able to take Williamson into custody, and Williamson told deputies he had a three-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child alone at his house.

Officials say they rushed to the address, and found the toddler unsupervised, but unharmed.

Williamson is facing charges of robbery, resisting an officer, child neglect, and depriving an officer of a protective device.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Children among multiple pepole injured in early-morning wreck in Theodore, neighbors say
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration...
DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids
Paving of busy Eastern Shore Center in Spanish Fort nearing completion
Paving of busy Eastern Shore Center in Spanish Fort nearing completion
Visitors enjoy public access weekend at NAS Pensacola before seven-day access restarts
Visitors enjoy public access weekend at NAS Pensacola before seven-day access restarts