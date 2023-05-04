Man wanted in Santa Rosa for alleged cruelty toward a child

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for cruelty to a child.

Robert Henry Baggett is wanted for burglary with assault or battery and cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm, according to SRSO.

Authorities said Baggett is known to be violent and anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at (850) 983-1190 and could earn up to a $3,000 reward.

