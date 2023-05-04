Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mother’s Day Sweets and Treats with ellenJay cookies

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mother’s Day is just around the corner. ellenJay cookies has some beautifully decorated, tasty treats that Mom’s are sure to love. Click on the link to see some of the items they displayed on Studio10. You can order these items for Mom now by following any of the links below.

Keep ellenJay in mind to add some sweetness to any of your future upcoming events or get-togethers.

Website: https://www.ellenjay.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ellenjaysweets/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ellenjaysweets/

Location: (midtown Mobile)

ellenJAY

2158 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Olympian Allyson Felix shares tips on how to keep pace with the smallest small business owners
Olympian Allyson Felix shares tips on how to keep pace with the smallest small business owners
Upcoming events with Mobile Parks and Rec
Upcoming events with Mobile Parks and Rec
Mother’s Day Sweets and Treats with ellenJay cookies
Mother’s Day Sweets and Treats with ellenJay cookies
'Sowing' Children's Boutique
'Sowing' Children's Boutique