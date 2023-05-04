Advertise With Us
‘Multiple fatalities’ under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, officials say

Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, according to officials.
By WALB News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, according to officials.

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast. There is another active scene at 6th Street Southwest that law enforcement is investigating.

Law enforcement officials told WALB there are two separate incidents that have fatalities, and currently, there is no confirmation of a connection between the two scenes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was requested by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the incidents and the fatalities. At this time, GBI officials said investigations are still ongoing.

Moultrie is located in southwest Georgia, north of Tallahassee, Florida.

