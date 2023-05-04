Nice start to Thursday, but muggy air will take over

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a nice start to the day with temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s as of 5 a.m., but we might not get back to this range for a while as muggier air will take over. Highs this afternoon will jump all the way to the mid 80s with a light south wind returning. Southerly winds will start to increase our moisture levels making the air more humid. Morning temps will jump to the upper 60s this weekend and even the low 70s by next week.

As for rain chances, those stay nonexistent for today. Expect our sky to go Mostly Cloudy this evening but rain holds off until tomorrow. Shower/storm chances creep back in during the day tomorrow. The rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range. It’s unlikely that we see a severe weather threat but we’ll keep an eye on things and alert you to any changes to the forecast. If you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo make sure you have the rain gear with you. Chances of rain will continue through the weekend.

