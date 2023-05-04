Paving of busy Eastern Shore Center in Spanish Fort nearing completion

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A major paving project around the Eastern Shore Center in Spanish Fort has been underway for nearly a year. Construction closures have been an inconvenience for shoppers and residents, but they will only need to be patient a little bit longer.

Construction began on Eastern Shore Blvd. in mid-July of 2022. The private road was riddled with potholes and the impact from underground springs flowing onto the street was only making a bad situation worse.

“At the beginning, it was a lot of potholes and stuff,” recalled Jaden Eskridge. “Definitely a lot smoother. I can tell. At first, it was a little rough and you had to somewhat drive in the middle.”

The shopping center, which originally had one owner now has a dozen and even though the road isn’t Spanish Fort’s responsibility, the city realized it would need to step in to fix the problem.

Eastern Shore Drive in front of Publix is final section to be paved (Hal Scheurich)

“We had to use the Cooperative Improvement District funds to get it done. Therefore, we’re not using the city of Spanish Fort taxpayers’ money to do a private road,” explained Spanish Fort mayor, Mike McMillan.

One percent of every retail sale at the Eastern Shore Center goes directly into the Cooperative Improvement District fund, or CID. The total cost for the project is just shy of four million dollars. Moving forward, money going into the CID fund will pay for maintenance and future infrastructure projects.

The paving contractor is now focused on getting the last section finished on Eastern Shore Drive. Driving should get back to normal soon.

“What’s going to happen next, they’re going to finish milling the road right through here, put the rock out, put a preliminary surface on there and within thirty days, they’ll put the final surface on there and all the striping for the perimeter road and the road right here in front of Publix,” McMillan said.

Once the paving is through, another contractor will come in and add landscaping and new lighting along the roads. That will take several more months to finish.

