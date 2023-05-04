Advertise With Us
Port City Pacers hosting Do it in the Bush 5k

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners get ready - the Port City Pacers are gearing up for their next event taking place at the end of this month! All the proceeds will go towards benefiting the Port City Pacers scholarship fund.

Date & Location:

Saturday, May 27th, 2023 at 7:30 AM

Medal of Honor Park

1711 Hillcrest Rd Mobile, AL

The course will be a 5k cross-country style trail, through Medal of Honor Park. The course will have tree roots, rocks, and mud puddles - nature’s obstacle course! There will be awards for overall males and females, along with breakdowns into age divisions (ranges between every 4 years). To guarantee you get a t-shirt, you must submit your application no later than May 18th.

Following the race, there will be awards, food, and beverages. Elections for the PCP board members will also take place during the post-party.

To sign up for the 5k you can register here. Sign-up prices are $20 for non-members and includes a t-shirt.

