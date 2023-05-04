Preliminary hearing pushed back for former Mobile deputy accused of sexual assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A preliminary hearing for a former Mobile County sheriff’s deputy accused of sodomy and rape has been pushed back.

Tyler Murphy was expected to be in court Thursday, May 4, 2023, but the Mobile County District Attorney’s office filed the motion to push it back. Court documents said the DA’s office is still waiting on “crucial evidence” from the sheriff’s office.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, “We do not have the complete documentation for our file yet. That’s something that happens in a lot of cases, especially one with a lot of moving parts to it. That was a routine motion to continue. There’s a couple of reports that we’re waiting on and it takes time to complete those but that does happen especially in class A felony type cases.”

Mobile County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Lori Myles sent FOX10 News this statement: “We have fully cooperated with the DA’s office and turned over everything that is needed for this investigation.”

Murphy’s attorney, Christine Hernandez said the DA’s office is stalling. She said, “If the DA’s office doesn’t have its evidence, and the sheriff’s office has provided everything, why are they moving forward with charges against my client?”

Blackwood and Hernandez agreed the case will be a tough one to try because the alleged rape victim died in a single car crash in late March.

Investigators said in February, Murphy turned himself in after Mobile Police started looking into accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was on duty.

The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to MPD’s investigation and fired Murphy.

Murphy’s preliminary hearing has now been reset for June 7th. A judge will determine if there’s enough probable cause to send it to a grand jury.

Murphy is free on bond.

