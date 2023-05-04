Advertise With Us
Preparing for AI in the workplace

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Chamber’s Commission report outlines recommendations for preparing the workforce for the continued integration of AI tools across our economy. Jordan Crenshaw with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center discusses the potential future of AI in the workplace.

This segment is provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

