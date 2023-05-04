Reopening ceremony held Thursday for Mitternight Recreation Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mitternight Recreation Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the reopening of the facility.

The city is reopening the neighborhood facility in partnership with the Jubilee Youth Service and Leadership Academy as they get ready for their 2023 Knight Life Christian Discipleship Summer Camp.

“We’re just thankful for this opportunity because we were always looking for a place where we can implement the program that we have, because we knew that if we found a place, we could offer it to the community,” Academy Director Lyn Lanier said.

“Having this leadership academy come into the community and run a camp is really great news I think for the city as a whole, but in particular for my community,” Councilwoman Gina Gregory said.

The camp is for elementary and middle school boys between the ages of 8 and 13. And it teaches them the values of chivalry among other things. All of this is to hopefully keep them out of trouble as they get older.

“It will hopefully keep them from being what we consider a statistic. And that is either in the juvenile system, the prison system, and even in life because we know that a lot of our young people are losing their lives,” Lanier said.

The seven-week program is a great use for the city that has seen long periods of inactivity at this location and as it moves forward, they’re confident that it will be a success.

“Bringing in these young men from 8 to 13 to teach them about how to make wise decisions in life is so important. So, I can’t think of a better way to use this facility” Gregory said.

The summer camp program will run from June 5th to July 22nd, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

