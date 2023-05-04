MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Suspected mail thieves caught on camera. It happened in West Mobile’s Irongate subdivision off Cottage Hill and Dawes Road.

The surveillance video coming to us from Vulcan Court.

“They were stopping actually opening mailboxes,” said homeowner, “it was early in the morning around 1 a.m.”

Just watching the video -- the suspect vehicle stands out.

“You know this truck kind of surprised me -- usually the vehicles are pretty rough. And this truck actually looked nice. The biggest thing is this truck is easy to recognize because of the window... It’s a nicer F-150 Ford,” said homeowner.

The back window is clearly covered up behind the driver’s side and should stick out like a soar thumb.

Based on conversations with other neighbors -- they believe at least four mailboxes were targeted on their stree. It’s unclear if anything was taken.

Mailboxes are protected by federal law and stealing mail is a federal crime. The neighbor we spoke to should know. His federal and state income tax were taken from his mailbox last year. Two people prosecuted in that case.

“The bank recognized it immediately. They overnight deposited my check -- where it was written out to the federal income tax internal revenue -- they put “or and his name” -- And then put his account on the back of the check. It took me six months to get my income tax straightened out... So it was a nightmare,” recalled homeowner.

He’s since posted the video and pictures on social media and people have started sharing it. While they may have very well done this before - in this case the suspects may chosen the wrong street.

“We all have cameras and we all share. I try to spread it and get it out so other people can see it -- so someone else doesn’t go through what I did. And having someone like you who reports this stuff and helps out the neighborhood -- it’s a blessing -- and we really appreciate it,” said homeowner.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.