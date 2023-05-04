Tiny but mighty: Termite swarming season is upon us

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Termite swarming season is upon us, and locals on the Gulf Coast know how annoying they can get, especially by bright lights.

FOX10 News talked to a local exterminator about how homeowners can prevent them from invading, which could save thousands.

Experts said right around Mother’s Day is when these termites come out to play in swarms. The Gulf Coast is one of the worst places nationwide for termites because of the humidity.

They are tiny but mighty. While termites do not bite humans, they could destroy homes in a heartbeat.

“It becomes a nuisance because for most, they swarm in large numbers, then you’re stuck with the homeowners panic then the cleanup,” said Austin Key, service center manager for Arrow Exterminators.

Key said termites are known to do more damage than even a natural disaster.

“Nationally, it’s typically about 5 billion dollars a year, typically more than any fire, flood, or hurricane, with the exception of when you have a major hurricane,” he said.

There are a few ways homeowners can prevent the pests from invading.

· Turn off outside lights

· Do not stack firewood near house

· Close windows and doors, especially at night

Key said a termite can wiggle through less than an inch of space and can build huge nests inside the home or business.

They can hide in vents above stoves, baths, or underneath the foundation.

Swarm season lasts until mid-June.

