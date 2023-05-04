Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tiny but mighty: Termite swarming season is upon us

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Termite swarming season is upon us, and locals on the Gulf Coast know how annoying they can get, especially by bright lights.

FOX10 News talked to a local exterminator about how homeowners can prevent them from invading, which could save thousands.

Experts said right around Mother’s Day is when these termites come out to play in swarms. The Gulf Coast is one of the worst places nationwide for termites because of the humidity.

They are tiny but mighty. While termites do not bite humans, they could destroy homes in a heartbeat.

“It becomes a nuisance because for most, they swarm in large numbers, then you’re stuck with the homeowners panic then the cleanup,” said Austin Key, service center manager for Arrow Exterminators.

Key said termites are known to do more damage than even a natural disaster.

“Nationally, it’s typically about 5 billion dollars a year, typically more than any fire, flood, or hurricane, with the exception of when you have a major hurricane,” he said.

There are a few ways homeowners can prevent the pests from invading.

· Turn off outside lights

· Do not stack firewood near house

· Close windows and doors, especially at night

Key said a termite can wiggle through less than an inch of space and can build huge nests inside the home or business.

They can hide in vents above stoves, baths, or underneath the foundation.

Swarm season lasts until mid-June.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies

Latest News

Tiny but mighty: Termite swarming season is upon us
Tiny but mighty: Termite swarming season is upon us
Former MCSO deputy accused of rape gets court date pushed back
Former MCSO deputy accused of rape gets court date pushed back
Fugitive Files: Treyvonne Armstrong
Fugitive Files: A Man Finds Out the Hard Way: Two’s Company; Three’s a Crowd
Dung Van Nguyen
ALEA SBI arrests Mobile man as a suspect in Bayou La Batre murder