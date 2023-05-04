Advertise With Us
Upcoming events with Mobile Parks and Rec

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We get the details on upcoming summer camps and events.

-Summer Camp June 5-August 4 Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Hillside Community Center

James Seals Community Center

Hope Community Center

Dotch Community Center

$25 per camper per week

Register online: mprd.recdesk.com

-Friday Night Live: Latin Night May 5th 6-11 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park

-2nd Weekend [ArtWalk/Saturdays at the Coop: BIKE NIGHT] May 13th 7-10 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park

