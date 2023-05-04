Visitors enjoy public access weekend at NAS Pensacola before seven-day access restarts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - In just a couple of weeks, NAS Pensacola will allow seven-day access to visitors for the first time since the deadly 2019 terrorist attack.

“I can’t believe it’s been closed this long.”

Before then the base is allowing visitors to check out the Barrancas National Cemetery, the Pensacola Lighthouse, and the National Naval Aviation Museum as part of two public access weekends.

“I drove nonstop nine hours just to stand here and talk to you and spend my day in the museum,” said Ronald Witkowski.

It was thanks to weekends like these that NAS Pensacola was able to prove they had the right security measures in place and get the green light to reopen.

“Definitely great security measures coming on board, so I feel perfectly safe here,” said James Scott Jr.

Some visitors say it’s been a long-awaited trip.

“We’ve come down every year on vacation and unfortunately we’ve never been able to come until this time,” said James Mackey.

“We moved down here about five years ago and didn’t make it over before it closed down,” said Rosanne Blubaugh.

First time visitors say they’re glad to finally see the museum firsthand.

“I’ve never seen the planes up close, and I’ve always wanted to see the planes up close,” said Leslie Mackey.

While others are glad to finally be back on base for the first time in years.

“I served in naval aviation for four years of my service, so a lot of the artifacts mean a lot to me,” added Witkowski.

“It’s really special. I think as a kid I just liked how the planes looked. Now I can just appreciate the evolution over the decades,” said James Scott III.

All of today’s visitors say they’re glad they’ll be able to do this more often.

“I know when our kids come down, they keeping asking is the base open, can we go to the museum and now we can finally say yes,” said Blubaugh.

If you didn’t get a chance to come by the base today, you can still have time to do so. Public access weekends continue on Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., then again Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven-day access starts on May 17.

