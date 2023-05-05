Advertise With Us
2.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Mentone

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mentone on Friday afternoon by the United States Geological Survey.(Source: AP)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mentone on Friday afternoon by the United States Geological Survey.

According to a Facebook post by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the earthquake was near the Alabama-George state line, east of DeSoto State Park and southeast of Mentone. The region has faults associated with the Appalachian Mountains and a history of small earthquakes.

A 4.6 magnitude earth quake was reported near Fort Payne in 2003.

