2.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Mentone
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mentone on Friday afternoon by the United States Geological Survey.
According to a Facebook post by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the earthquake was near the Alabama-George state line, east of DeSoto State Park and southeast of Mentone. The region has faults associated with the Appalachian Mountains and a history of small earthquakes.
A 4.6 magnitude earth quake was reported near Fort Payne in 2003.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.