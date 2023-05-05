Advertise With Us
Beers & Beach Reads with The Haunted Book Shop and Oyster City Brewing Company

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Haunted Book Shop and Oyster City Brewing Company invite you to Beers & Beach Reads on May 6t 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Oyster City Brewing Company. This ultimate summer kick-off party is the perfect way to get in the mood for beach weather and sunny days. Get ready to relax with a good book and a cold beer. Shop a carefully curated selection of beach reads, each genre paired with the perfect beer. We’ve got something for everyone, whether you’re looking for romance novels, thrillers, fantasy, sci-fi, or mysteries. We’ve even picked the perfect nonfiction to keep you turning pages all summer long. Along with the beers and books, we will have live music from Jesse Perry and delicious food from the Los Rollin Bros food truck. Come on out and join us for Beers & Beach Reads and kick off the summer with good books, great beer, and awesome company. “Beers & Beach Reads is the perfect event to kick off the summer season. Cold beer, hot beach reads, live music, and great company—what more could you ask for?” said Angela Trigg, owner of The Haunted Book Shop. When: May 6th, 2023, from 3-6 PM Where: The Oyster City Brewing Company, 9 S Joachim St, Mobile, AL 36602 RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-beach-reads-tickets-620385207857 For more information, please contact Jodie Cain Smith at events@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com or by phone at 251-348-7668.

