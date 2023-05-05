Advertise With Us
Chances for showers and storms

By Michael White
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much more humid airmass than what we’ve seen so far this week. Temperatures started off in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m., and highs will reach the low 80s. The sky will be mostly cloudy with chances for showers and storms. There is a well defined line of storms tracking southeast in Louisiana and we could be impacted by that line.

Main threats for us will be heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 so make sure you’re staying weather aware during the afternoon today just in case we see issues from the storms. The good news is that the latest run of the Futurecast is showing fewer showers around on Saturday compared to how things looked Thursday. I’d still plan on rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday just in case. Rain coverage will be 50% for today and in the 30-40% range for the weekend and most of next week with humid air going nowhere. Morning temps will be in the 68-72 degree range with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend and through next week.

