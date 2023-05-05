Check this from Google

Advertise With Us
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Your Gmail account is changing. Google says Gmail is rolling out a new way to verify the authenticity of a sender. It’s a blue checkmark next to the organization’s name.

Why does this matter? It can help you tell the impersonators and phishing attempts from the real deal.

The layer of protection is needed given the amount of malicious and unwanted emails.

“Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust,” Google wrote in a blog post. “This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone.” The feature should be live for all users by the end of the week, while Workspace admins can help set up BIMI for their company.

Hover over the check and a message will pop up that reads this sender has verified that they own the logo in the profile image. It also includes a link that directs you to a page with more information.

So far companies like Apple and Amazon are using the Gmail checkmark.

Once upon a time checkmarks were reserved for Twitter when it came to verification. How times continue to change.

In addition to Google, everyone from Tinder to Pinterest to YouTube has some version of the icon and recently Meta starting a test selling verification for Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Get ready to start seeing little blue checkmarks invading your emails soon! Google says the feature will be live for everyone by the end of the week.

