“Cocktails & Critters” enhancing Dauphin Island Sea Lab experience

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of support for the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Thursday night. Their Annual “Cocktails & Critters” fundraiser -- took over Bluegill Restaurant on the Causeway.

Music was playing as the sun went down on the Delta -- providing an amazing backdrop.

“Beautiful -- who could ask for a better night here on the Delta -- wonderful food, wonderful beverages -- celebrating a good cause,” said Stacy Wellborn.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab Foundation played host to generous supporters -- expect to raise more than $100,000.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year -- and this is actually our biggest crowd that we’ve ever had. We do a lot of things for the scientists down there so they can continue to teach marine science,” said Helene Hassell, Dauphin Island Sea Lab Foundation Executive Director.

While the cocktails were flowing -- the critters were on full display for guests to touch.

“Oh my gosh -- I’m learning so much and to be able to just touch and feel... That’s something you don’t normally get to do. That’s why I love the Dauphin Island Sea Lab,” said Trueva Richardson, Mobile.

“I think it’s a great night -- I’m having a lot of fun. We have a lot of critters on display over here, but we also have a surprise guest down here (4 foot alligator) -- joining in on the action. Very unexpected but exciting,” said Parker York, Taste of Fairhope.

There will soon be more reasons to love the Sea Lab. They’re currently installing a new pool to be used for training.

“The County Commission was able to be the sole sponsor of the new swimming pool they’re putting in and I’m pretty excited about it -- and I think construction has already started on that,” said Randall Dueitt, Mobile County Commissioner District 3.

Meanwhile, the Alabama Aquarium is set to close Monday for about 7 weeks for a major overhaul.

“It’s been 20 years since the exhibits were changed -- to modernize. The sun has taken its toll on a lot of the panels -- the fish have changed, the story has changed on what drives the productivity of Coastal Alabama. It’s really educational -- I like to say we educate people from k-gray in that facility,” explained Dr. John Valentine, Dauphin Island Sea Lab Executive Director. “It’s all an effort to make the Dauphin Island Sea Lab one of the nation’s leading marine science centers.”

According to Dr. Valentine -- since changing the name to the Alabama Aquarium last year -- they’re on track to reach 120,000 visitors this year -- compared to an average of 82,000.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.