Freeze, Auburn land Payton Thorne in the transfer portal

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers have landed a new quarterback in the transfer portal, and it’s a guy that Hugh Freeze and crew have had their eyes on throughout the offseason.

Payton Thorne is transferring to Auburn from Michigan State after throwing for 6,494 yards and 49 touchdowns with the Spartans. He announced his commitment to Auburn on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Thorne stands at 6′2″ and 210 pounds and comes to Auburn with two years of eligibility remaining. He set a school record at MSU in 2021 with 27 touchdowns when he led the Spartans to an 11-2 record capped off with a Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh.

With the recent announcement that TJ Finley is going to enter the transfer portal, Thorne is now the favorite to start at QB next season with the Tigers. He will compete with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner for the starting job.

