‘Greenway’ vision coming into focus in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a roughly $1.8 million contract to advance a long-term vision of a massive network of trails connecting parking throughout the city.

It would authorize extending an existing trail at Tricentennial Park by a little more than a half-mile, to the University of South Alabama Health’s University Hospital. That is one small piece of an eventual 6½-mile Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail that would run along the creek from Mobile Japanese Garden near Langan Park across Interstate 65 to Bush Park and then down to Mill Street Park and Tricentennial Park before ending on Martin Luther King Avenue.

That project is part of a grander Mobile Greenway Initiative that includes 18 miles of trails that would run down Broad Street all the way to Dog River Bridge.

Fulfilling that entire vision will take years and a great deal of money. But Jennifer Greene, Mobile’s point person for the project, said it will give urban citizens a taste of nature.

“One of the biggest initiatives with this project has been bringing people back to a natural environment,” she said. “There’s not a lot of places in the city previously where you can enjoy the water. This project, obviously, is a connection to the water.”

Greene, the city’s director of programs and project management, told FOX10 News that the $1.8 million contract with McElhenney Construction Co. includes 0.6 miles of trail, as well as solar lights, a bridge and PermaTrak to protect threes along the path. Most of that money is coming from the RESTORE Act, passed after the 2010 BP oil spill, and federal transportation grants. But Greene said the city is looking for additional funding from a variety of sources.

She said construction would start by the end of the month and take a year and a half to complete.

Greene said the asphalt trail will be 12 feet wide and include a concrete curb that can accommodate emergency vehicles but, otherwise, will be reserved for walkers and bicyclists.

“It’s not designed to have any motorized traffic on it,” he said. “So it’s what you want to do on two wheels or with your feet. So, walking, running, bicycling, rollerblading – whatever it is that you want to do. It’s for exercise.”

Alena Mitchell, who lives near Tricentennial Park and frequently walks long the existing trail, said she is thrilled to hear about the planned improvements.

“I really enjoy being able to get out, and I feel like there’s not enough of this kind of thing,” she said.

Mitchell said she finds it peaceful to be near the water.

“In downtown Mobile, you just don’t get the sense of, like, being outdoors,” she said. “So here, you kind of get the nice trees, the nature. … Anything that can make stuff like this more accessible for people, especially families, I think is really great.”

The city plans to build a number of trailheads marking entrances to the network. Greene said the design work for the first one, at the Japanese Garden, is nearly 100 percent complete. On Tuesday, the council will vote to accept and easement from the Mobile Housing Authority to build a trailhead at Martin Luther King Avenue.

The trailheads will have parking, lighting, free Wi-Fi and comfort stations with bathrooms, she said, and some will have pavilions.

Greene added that the trails, themselves, will having lighting and cameras for security.

Mobile City Councilman William Carroll said will be “awesome” to have the ability walk from downtown to Langan Park.

“It’s a major development as far as recreational park space and park infrastructure in the city,” he said. “These are the types of things that anchor communities. These are the types of things that help revitalize communities.”

Greene the entry points to the trail network will be close to a large slice of the city’s residents.

“It’s really a place to start at wherever you are in the city,” she said. “So 70,000 people live within one miles of this part of the Mobile Greenway Initiative, which is a lot of people.”

