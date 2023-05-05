Handpicked gifts for Mother’s Day
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mother’s Day spending has increased by more than $65 per person over the past five years. If this trend continues, consumers are expected to shell out more than $245 for their moms in 2023. This means a potential record for total spending that will likely top more than $31.7 billion.
Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva will discuss handpicked gifts for mom.
- Unique gifts that will help the mom who loves to travel or who is looking for a new hobby
- Beauty items for mom’s skincare routine
- Gifts that are sweet in both sentiment and taste
This segment is brought to you by Lindt Lindor, Olay Body, and Rosetta Stone
