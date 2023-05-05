Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Handpicked gifts for Mother’s Day

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mother’s Day spending has increased by more than $65 per person over the past five years. If this trend continues, consumers are expected to shell out more than $245 for their moms in 2023. This means a potential record for total spending that will likely top more than $31.7 billion.

Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva will discuss handpicked gifts for mom.

  • Unique gifts that will help the mom who loves to travel or who is looking for a new hobby
  • Beauty items for mom’s skincare routine
  • Gifts that are sweet in both sentiment and taste

This segment is brought to you by Lindt Lindor, Olay Body, and Rosetta Stone

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores
NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores
Team Focus presents ‘An Evening with John Harbaugh’
Team Focus presents ‘An Evening with John Harbaugh’
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama School of Math and Science
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama School of Math and Science
Cinco de Mayo margarita with ‘POST’
Cinco de Mayo margarita with ‘POST’