Handpicked gifts for Mother’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mother’s Day spending has increased by more than $65 per person over the past five years. If this trend continues, consumers are expected to shell out more than $245 for their moms in 2023. This means a potential record for total spending that will likely top more than $31.7 billion.

Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva will discuss handpicked gifts for mom.

Unique gifts that will help the mom who loves to travel or who is looking for a new hobby

Beauty items for mom’s skincare routine

Gifts that are sweet in both sentiment and taste

This segment is brought to you by Lindt Lindor, Olay Body, and Rosetta Stone

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.