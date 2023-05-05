Local parent raising concerns after social media threat causes Semmes Middle School to go on lockdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A social media threat on Friday morning raised alarm, causing Semmes Middle School to go on lockdown.

Police say the social media post didn’t mention the school by name, but officers took the threat seriously.

The Semmes Police Department says similar threats happened in surrounding states on Friday. Police say they tracked down the threat to Florida with the help of the Gulf Coast Technology Center, discovering it was a hoax.

Kat Miller, the mother of a Semmes eighth grader, says it was around 8 a.m. when her daughter anxiously texted her.

“This was going on in Florida and Georgia. I’m like, I don’t care where it’s coming from or if it’s a hoax. It’s critical, I don’t want to take a chance and somebody really come in here. The post said “we’re fixing to make history today. And I’m like hold on, you ain’t fixing to make crap today, I’m coming to pick up my kid,” stated Miller.

“She’s like hey, we’re on lockdown. I get to the school and there’s cops there. I get my daughter out and I get my niece out,” she added.

Police say a frightening post began circulating Snapchat Friday morning around 6 a.m.

“It started probably around 6 o’clock this morning. We received notification of a threat on Snapchat and we got officers to respond to the school. We started assessing the whole situation and talking to students we knew who shared the Snap Chat story. We later found out this started as a hoax in Florida and made it’s way up the coast with the same message,” said Todd Freind, Semmes Police Chief.

That message brought a heavy police presence to the school’s premises, and they monitored it throughout the morning.

“The threat was described as someone coming to the school to shoot the school up- also there may be a threat, there may be a knife involved as well,” added Chief Freind.

However, this certainly is not the first time Semmes Middle School has had heightened security or other schools in Mobile County, rather.

Miller says each time the school warns parents of a threat, her heart drops.

“There was so many parents up there coming to get their kids. There’s so many shootings that have happened and just threats and we don’t take kindly to them,” she explained.

And, Miller says she wishes parents would have been warned earlier in the morning.

“We’re trusting our children with you, for eight hours, and you knew about this at six o’clock in the morning and you knew about this before, and y’all didn’t say anything at that time. I think that was the icing on the cake for a lot of us parents.”

