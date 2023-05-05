Advertise With Us
Lucedale woman charged with stealing from school PTO

Brittney Miller, 36, is accused of taking $42,460.45 from the Agricola Parent Teacher...
Brittney Miller, 36, is accused of taking $42,460.45 from the Agricola Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for her own use.(George County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lucedale woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a parent teacher organization.

Brittney Miller, 36, is accused of taking $42,460.45 from the Agricola Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for her own use. The George County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation after receiving a complaint of embezzlement.

Miller was granted a $10,000 commercial bond and has since been released from custody. If convicted of Embezzlement, she faces a fine of up to $25,000 and/or 20 years in prison.

Officials say their investigation is still underway. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-4811. If you’d like to report an anonymous tip, you can contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or by visiting mscoastcrimestoppers.com

