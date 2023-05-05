Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man accused of deceiving people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to build pools, is back behind bars.

This time the law caught up with Doug Wilson in Baldwin County.

Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Pool Design, is accused of taking people’s money to build pools but never completing the job.

FOX 10 News first reported on Wilson last year when he was indicted, now the charges continue to grow.

He was booked into Metro Jail in September on nine counts of theft by deception and again in February on 14 counts in Mobile County.

New court documents show at least three more victims in Baldwin County.

He was booked into a Baldwin County jail Thursday morning.

Bay Minette Police says he’s facing those same charges in Bay Minette and Daphne.

One of the alleged victims in Mobile County is Wendy Hensell.

Hensell says she hired Wilson back in 2020 to build her pool in Semmes, and three years later, the project still isn’t finished.

“We have PTSD. I know that sounds crazy but we have been traumatized. We have given $86,000 into this pool,” Hensell said.

Hensell says she and her husband started noticing his excuses piling up.

“Without having hard evidence I started questioning Mr. Wilson probably within a year,” Hensell said. “He just kept giving me excuses of materials being on backorder. But I would see other people getting pools done.”

A Baldwin County judge bound Wilson’s case over to a grand jury Thursday morning.

Hensell says even if she gets the project completed nothing can give her the time back.

“We started this pool project because we wanted to make memories with our kids. We have yet to be able to enjoy the pool and we still haven’t been able to swim in it. There’s no amount of money that can replace the time that I won’t get back,” she said.

Wilson bonded out on a $7,500 bond.

As far as the charges he’s facing in Mobile County, he’s scheduled to appear in court in July.

