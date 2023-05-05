Advertise With Us
Man accused of elder abuse

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after police said they found his bedridden wife bruised.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Murray Hill Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers later found that 67-year-old Ronald Hiers had physically assaulted his wife, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Hiers was arrested on a charge of second-degree elderly abuse and neglect.

