Mississippi murder victim had Florida protection order against ex-boyfriend now charged with killing her

Andrew Luckhurst is charged with first degree murder after Becky Endres was found dead at Village Place Apartments Thursday night.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who was murdered inside a Harrison County apartment Thursday night had a protection order against the man now charged with her death.

Around 9:30 Thursday night, a 911 call came in for a medical emergency at Village Place Apartments in Harrison County. But when help arrived, there was nothing they could do. Becky Endres, 62, was already dead.

Investigators say Endres was beaten and strangled, and had bruising and fresh blood on her face and head.

The murder suspect is Endres’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Luckhurst, 44, of Eustis, Fla. He was at the apartment with deputies arrived.

Investigators say Endres recently moved to South Mississippi from Florida. And Luckhurst had just arrived in recent days for a visit, despite the victim having a protection order against him back in Florida.

Luckhurst is charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

