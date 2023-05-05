Mobile Police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help locating Infiniti Jackson, 21. She was reported missing by a family member on May 3, 2023.

According to Mobile Police, Ms. Jackson is currently dealing with cognitive health issues and doesn’t have her phone or a vehicle.

Ms. Jackson is 5′4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds; she has long black hair and brown eyes (please see attached photo).

If anyone has information regarding Infiniti Jackson’s whereabouts, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

