Mobile woman celebrates 108th birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -If you had to describe Sarah Wilder in one word, her friends and family would say she’s adventurous.

Cathy O’Keefe has been visiting Wilder for years.

She said, “She went canoeing at the age of 90 on the Escawtawpa River. Her canoe went over, she went under, and she told me all she could think of was how annoyed the sisters were going to be if they found out she’d been canoeing at 90.”

Wilder said her favorite adventure is skydiving.

At the Little Sisters of the Poor residential home in Mobile, Wilder’s former Baker High students threw her a marvelous birthday party. She’s 108 years old.

Wilder said, “I’m lucky to have so many friends and all of them showed up.”

Born in 1915, the once Baker High School teacher and administrator was alive during the great Depression and World War II. She’s older than sliced bread and the television. Most recently, she survived covid at the height of the pandemic.

Carol Holman is her niece.

Holman said, “She is not afraid of a thing. She was the oldest of five children. She earned a master’s degree as a female back in the day when that was pretty unheard of and it was an engineering degree. She had some pretty important jobs during the war.”

Holman said Wilder has taught her so much growing up, from horseback riding to square dancing and the secret to living to 108.

“She will grin and say a simple life and I eat peanut butter jelly sandwiches. So we all have a big chuckle about that. She’s not able to eat the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches anymore and her life was certainly not simple,” said Holman.

Wilder said she’s thankful for her long life and staying well.

