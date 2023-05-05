Advertise With Us
NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament taking place this weekend in Gulf Shores

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seventeen of the country’s best beach volleyball teams have already battled it out on the Alabama Gulf Coast this past Wednesday and now will have the chance to play this weekend, May 5-7, for the single-elimination championship. This year’s event is once again open to the public, and everyone is invited to join them courtside for all the action.

Witness history being made during the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship in Gulf Shores as the champion is crowned Sunday, May 7. On Friday, 16 teams consisting of five pairs will compete in single-elimination duals with the eight winning teams advancing to the quarter and semi-finals on Saturday. The final two teams will play for the championship crown Sunday afternoon. Five collegiate courts and five practice courts are set up on the beautiful white-sand beaches in Gulf Shores.

The student-athletes, coaches, and fans will bring their intensity and love for the sport to the Alabama Gulf Coast and leave it all on the beach until there’s one team left standing. Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events, the city of Gulf Shores, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) have hosted this event since its inaugural tournament in 2016 and are thrilled to continue to host it through 2024.

Here is the latest schedule:

An updated bracket from ESPN can be found here. Tickets are still available! If you want to check out all of the action taking place this weekend, you can still purchase tickets here.

