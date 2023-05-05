Advertise With Us
NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament continues after morning rain delay

Thunderstorms at the beach halted play
By Emily Cochran
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - When you think of beach volleyball, you think of sunshine and white sandy beaches. Today in Gulf Shores, Mother Nature had other plans for the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The rain came down it came down hard, forcing the tournament into a temporary rain delay. That didn’t stop fans from showing up and cheering on their favorite teams. The conditions were not ideal but once the rain cleared enough to play, the tournament was back on.

16 teams traveled here to compete, and they weren’t going to let a little rain get in the way of a championship title.

USC is the reigning champ. The Trojans won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 but who will walk away with this year’s crown?

Long Beach and Cal battled it out on the beach, but it was Cal that stayed golden through the storm. For the first time in program history, the No. 8 bears are moving on after taking down No. 9 Long Beach State 3-2.

Then it was Florida State and Florida International due up.

The No. 4 Seminoles shined in the First Round advancing to the Quarterfinals after defeating No. 13 FIU, 3-1.

Only one can be superior on the sand and it’s just getting started. The tournament continues tomorrow and wraps up Sunday.

